Crime

Bay St. Louis woman’s death being investigated as a homicide

A woman died after a shooting Tuesday morning in Bay St. Louis and her death is being investigated as a homicide.

The victim is identified as Misty Cato, 37, of Bay St. Louis.

Bay St. Louis Police Department responded at 7:25 a.m. to a home at the 500 block of Washington Street off Central Avenue near the depot. They found the woman dead from a gunshot wound.

Anyone with information can contact the Bay St. Louis Police Department at (228) 467-9222.

You can also contact Crimestoppers at (877) 787-5898 or submit a tip via the web at www.mscoastcrimestoppers.com.

  Comments  
