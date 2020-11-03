Crime
Bay St. Louis woman’s death being investigated as a homicide
A woman died after a shooting Tuesday morning in Bay St. Louis and her death is being investigated as a homicide.
The victim is identified as Misty Cato, 37, of Bay St. Louis.
Bay St. Louis Police Department responded at 7:25 a.m. to a home at the 500 block of Washington Street off Central Avenue near the depot. They found the woman dead from a gunshot wound.
Anyone with information can contact the Bay St. Louis Police Department at (228) 467-9222.
You can also contact Crimestoppers at (877) 787-5898 or submit a tip via the web at www.mscoastcrimestoppers.com.
Comments