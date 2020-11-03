Bay St. Louis woman’s death being investigated as a homicide

A woman died after a shooting Tuesday morning in Bay St. Louis and her death is being investigated as a homicide.

The victim is identified as Misty Cato, 37, of Bay St. Louis.

Bay St. Louis Police Department responded at 7:25 a.m. to a home at the 500 block of Washington Street off Central Avenue near the depot. They found the woman dead from a gunshot wound.

Anyone with information can contact the Bay St. Louis Police Department at (228) 467-9222.

You can also contact Crimestoppers at (877) 787-5898 or submit a tip via the web at www.mscoastcrimestoppers.com.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.