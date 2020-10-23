Biloxi Sun Herald Logo
2 arrested after 78-year-old woman attacked in her Gulfport home, police say

Gulfport police has arrested two people who face assault and kidnapping charges after officers found an elderly woman suffering from serious injuries in her home Friday morning.

Andrew James Treadaway, 33, and Sumer Ree Treadaway, 44, were arrested on charges of armed robbery, kidnapping, burglary, motor vehicle theft and aggravated assault.

Police say they broke into a 78-year-old woman’s home while threatening her with a knife. The couple then assaulted the woman while demanding money, then took her car to get away, according to police.

Gulfport Police Department contacted other agencies across the Mississippi Coast to look out for the woman’s car. It was later spotted by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and the D’Iberville Police Department with both suspects in the car.

Their bond was set at $1,000,000 each.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

Alyssa Newton
Alyssa Newton is an award-winning multimedia journalist with a background in television, radio and print.
