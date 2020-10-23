Bay St. Louis man dies after being shot multiple times

Bay St. Louis Police are investigating a fatal shooting Thursday night.

Police say a witness reported several gunshots fired into a vehicle at the 300 block of Keller Street, which is north of Central Avenue. Police discovered Trellis Burnett, 30, of Bay St. Louis, with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken for treatment to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Anyone with information can contact Bay St. Louis Police Department at 228-467-9222 or Crimestoppers at 877-787-5898 or submit a tip at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.