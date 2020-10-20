Ex-George County jail nurse headed back to prison after state Court of Appeals decision

The state Court of Appeals has upheld a manslaughter conviction against former George County jail nurse Carmon Brannan in the death of an insulin-dependent jail inmate.

Brannan surrendered to authorities Tuesday and is on the way to the Central Mississippi Correctional Institute in Rankin County for booking through the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Brannan had been out of prison on an appeal bond since shortly after a Warren County jury convicted her of manslaughter in the Sept. 14, 2014, death of diabetic inmate, William Joel Dixon.

Special Judge Richard McKenzie granted Brannan’s request for an appeal bond while she waited on a ruling on her appeal. The judge gave her a daily curfew and was ordered not to speak to the victim’s family, drink alcohol or have a weapon.

A George County grand jury indicted Brannan on a criminal charge that carries up to 20 years in prison months after Dixon died in custody.

Dixon, an insulin-dependent diabetic, died in jail after he went without the insulin he needed to live because Brannan chalked up his issues to drug withdrawals and refused to help him.

The nurse continued to deny Dixon proper medical treatment after he started experiencing slurred speech, vomiting and other issues. Guards also tried repeatedly to get help for Dixon.

In the appeal, Brannan’s attorneys argued that there was confusion over the charge because it is called misdemeanor manslaughter, though it is a felony offense.

District Attorney Tony Lawrence fired back when the appeal was filed last year, saying none of the defense attorneys questioned the indictment until now.

In addition, the defense argued they were unable to properly defend Brannan because they could not include testimony about Dixon’s past medical and drug rehab records.

Then District Attorney Tony Lawrence said then that state law demanded that the nurse treat the inmates.

“The law says if they are in custody, we treat waht is in front of us,” Lawrence said then. “They (the defense) doesn’t like that because of the decisions she (Brannan) made caused his death. If Hitler himself was in the George County jail, we have to give him medical help.”

Joel Dixon’s mother, Donna Dixon, broke down in tears when her son’s killer got out of prison on the appeal bond after a one-night stay in jail.

She’s been fighting for justice for her son since the day he died.