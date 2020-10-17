Missing child alert issued for Pascagoula brothers

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered and missing child alert for siblings Kaiden and Kolden Wall of Pascagoula.

Kaiden Wall is a 6-year-old boy, about 3 feet 6 inches tall and 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Kolden Wall is a 2-year-old boy, about 2 feet 3 inches tall and 40 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Both children are believed to be with their non-custodial mother, Sarah Caswell. She is 33 years old, about 5 feet 3 inches tall and 150 pounds with black hair.

Caswell is believed to be driving a 2007 silver Audi A4 2.0 bearing Alabama license plate 2BA2195.

To report information, call the Pascagoula Police Department at 228-762-2211.