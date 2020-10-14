Biloxi Sun Herald Logo
Crime

Ocean Springs pharmacy owners plead guilty in multi-million dollar TRICARE fraud scheme

Hattiesburg

Two Ocean Springs men are facing up to 10 years in prison and $250,000 fines after admitting Wednesday they accepted kickbacks in an $18 million healthcare fraud scheme involving prescription compound pain creams.

Dempsey Bryan Levi and Jeffrey Wayne Rollins pleaded guilty to one count each of conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud before Judge Keith Starrett at the William M. Colmer federal courthouse in Hattiesburg.

The two admitted they took part in an organized scheme — including paying bribes — that bilked military insurer TRICARE, Medicare and other private plans out of millions of dollars for the expensive medications.

They will remain free on a $100,000 unsecured bond pending sentencing Jan. 21.

Levi, dressed in black suit jacket and gray pants, Rollins, in a blue suit, both wore masks and listened while Assistant U.S. Kathlyn Van Buskirk read the allegations against them from a bill of information charging them in the case.

Both men and their attorneys declined to comment after court adjourned.

Levi, Rollins and Levi’s late brother, Clark Levi, according to the complaint, participated in a scheme to take kickbacks and pay bribes in exchange for promoting compound prescriptions and marketing them to patients who didn’t need them.

Of those who received the medications, some had never seen a doctor for a medical exam before they received the drugs.

The prescriptions were written, the complaint says, based on how much money they would bring in from the health insurers, and not on medical need.

The alleged crimes occurred between January 2014 and May 2019.

The FBI raided Garden’s Pharmacy on May 30, 2019.

The government identified a number of businesses that assisted Levi and Rollins and other alleged co-conspirators in the healthcare fraud scheme:

Dempsey Bryan Levi and Rollins are just the latest in a string of doctors, nurses and others who had already pleaded guilty to federal crimes in the multi-million multi-agency investigation into healthcare fraud involving compound medications.

They include Hattiesburg business owners Wade Walters, Hope Thomley, Randy Thomley and Doyle Beach, Ridgeland pharmacist Tommy Spell, Monroe, Louisiana, pharmacist Joseph Wiley and Biloxi Dr. Albert Diaz, among others.

Bryan Levi, Kelly Levi, and Rollins also are suing the estate of Clark Levi over millions of dollars they say the late Levi owed them to buy their shares in Alvix Laboratories as a well a portion of the profits Alvix brought in.

