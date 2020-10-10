Biloxi Sun Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime

Jackson County woman arrested on misdemeanor charge dies in jail, officials report

A Vancleave woman arrested Friday on a misdemeanor charge has died in jail.

Jennifer Carol Foster, 50, was arrested by Ocean Springs Police Friday on an unspecified charge. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department said she was booked into the county adult detention center and placed in a holding cell.

Sheriff Mike Ezell said that around 10:30 p.m. Friday, during routine inmate checks, deputies found she was not breathing.

They performed CPR and an ambulance was called, but medical personnel were unable to revive her, the report said.

The sheriff’s department has asked the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation to look into her death.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Profile Image of Mary Perez
Mary Perez
Mary Perez is the business and casino reporter for the Sun Herald and also writes about Biloxi, jobs and the new restaurants and development coming to the Coast. She is a fourth-generation journalist.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service