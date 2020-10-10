Jackson County woman arrested on misdemeanor charge dies in jail, officials report

A Vancleave woman arrested Friday on a misdemeanor charge has died in jail.

Jennifer Carol Foster, 50, was arrested by Ocean Springs Police Friday on an unspecified charge. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department said she was booked into the county adult detention center and placed in a holding cell.

Sheriff Mike Ezell said that around 10:30 p.m. Friday, during routine inmate checks, deputies found she was not breathing.

They performed CPR and an ambulance was called, but medical personnel were unable to revive her, the report said.

The sheriff’s department has asked the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation to look into her death.

