23-year-old woman arrested after fight leads to stabbing death, Gulfport police say

A 23-year-old woman was arrested on a manslaughter charge after a stabbing early Thursday morning left another woman dead.

Gulfport police were called to the 8200 bock of West Virginia Avenue about 4 a.m. for an assault complaint.

Police found the victim, identified as 27-year-old Jasmine Hayes, unresponsive. She had been stabbed, according to a press release.

Hayes was taken to Garden Park Medical Center and died from her injuries.

Police said Brittany Laughlin and Hayes had gotten into a physical fight and Hayes was stabbed.

Lauhglin was taken to the Harrison County jail and is held on a $100,000 bond.

Anyone with information about the stabbing should call the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.