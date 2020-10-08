Biloxi Sun Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime

3 Biloxi schools were on lockdown after report of shots fired nearby

A report of shots fired in a neighborhood led to a brief lockdown at three Biloxi schools Thursday morning, Biloxi School District spokesperson Jennifer Pyron said.

“Apparently, there was shots fired in a neighborhood behind the high school,” Pyron said. “We put three schools on a soft lockdown just as a precaution.”

When a soft lockdown is in effect, students are not allowed to go outside and no one can come into the school buildings.

The lockdown went into effect at 10 a.m. at Biloxi High School, Biloxi Jr. High School and North Bay Elementary off Popp’s Ferry Road.

By 10:30 a.m., school officials had lifted the lockdown.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Sun Herald reached out to the city of Biloxi for permission to speak to Police Chief John Miller regarding the alleged report of shots fired.

A policy now in effect in the city of Biloxi requires the media to send a request to interview employees, including police and fire chiefs during breaking news events.

Profile Image of Margaret Baker
Margaret Baker
Margaret Baker is an investigative reporter whose search for truth exposed corrupt sheriffs, a police chief and various jailers and led to the first prosecution of a federal hate crime for the murder of a transgendered person. She worked on the Sun Herald’s Pulitzer Prize-winning Hurricane Katrina team. When she pursues a big story, she is relentless.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service