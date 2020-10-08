3 Biloxi schools were on lockdown after report of shots fired nearby

A report of shots fired in a neighborhood led to a brief lockdown at three Biloxi schools Thursday morning, Biloxi School District spokesperson Jennifer Pyron said.

“Apparently, there was shots fired in a neighborhood behind the high school,” Pyron said. “We put three schools on a soft lockdown just as a precaution.”

When a soft lockdown is in effect, students are not allowed to go outside and no one can come into the school buildings.

The lockdown went into effect at 10 a.m. at Biloxi High School, Biloxi Jr. High School and North Bay Elementary off Popp’s Ferry Road.

By 10:30 a.m., school officials had lifted the lockdown.

The Sun Herald reached out to the city of Biloxi for permission to speak to Police Chief John Miller regarding the alleged report of shots fired.

A policy now in effect in the city of Biloxi requires the media to send a request to interview employees, including police and fire chiefs during breaking news events.