Jackson County deputy charged with bringing contraband into jail

A Jackson County deputy who worked at the county’s adult detention center has been arrested and charged with bringing contraband into the facility, a felony.

Sheriff Mike Ezell said in a press release that 21-year-old Lashayla King of Moss Point was arrested over the weekend.

Investigators say she brought contraband into the jail “on several occasions,” the press release said.

She was released from the center after paying a $2,500 bond.

The press release said the investigation is ongoing and further arrests are possible.

Isabelle Taft
Isabelle Taft covers communities of color and racial justice issues on the Coast through Report for America, a national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms around the country.
