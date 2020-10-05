‘Shots going off in every direction.’ 3 people shot at downtown Biloxi nightclub

A shooting early Sunday morning at Level Nightclub in downtown Biloxi left three people requiring treatment at a local hospital, Biloxi Police Major Chris De Back said.

Jucee Froot, a Memphis rapper and artist, was performing on stage when a loud pop rang out in the audience. A video she posted on her Facebook page showed that within seconds, people in the crowd were screaming and running for the exits.

“One shot went off in the club we made it outside and shots were going off in every direction,” Jucee Froot wrote on Facebook on Sunday.

De Back said that police received several calls around 3:30 a.m. Sunday that shots had been fired at the nightclub. At the same time, he said, they got a call from a local hospital that three gunshot victims had arrived for treatment.

De Back said the victims are still being treated and he could not share further details of their conditions.

The investigation is ongoing, he said.

On Facebook, Jucee Froot said she had just started doing shows again after curtailing performances because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I hope everybody that attended my show last night made it home safe and to the three people shot I hope to they make a full recovery,” she wrote.