Man arrested after 60-plus batteries stolen from school buses in Jackson County, sheriff says

A man has been arrested after the theft of a truck, trailer and 66 batteries from 33 school buses in Jackson County, the sheriff said.

Adam Anthony Shaw, 41, of Gautier was arrested Monday at a house in Bay St. Louis, Sheriff Mike Ezell said in a press release.

He faces a charge of motor vehicle theft and two charges of grand larceny.

On Monday, Nov. 18, the Jackson County School District realized the batteries and vehicles had been taken over the weekend. A white 2001 Ram 1500 used as a maintenance truck was taken from the school barn of Eglin Road, and an enclosed 14-16 foot trailer with the school logo on the sides was taken from St. Martin High School.

None of the property has been recovered, Ezell said Monday.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections also has a warrant for Shaw on unrelated charges, Ezell said.