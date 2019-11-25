Bay St. Louis man and woman scalded 12-year-old with hot water, indictment says

Two Bay St. Louis residents are accused of pouring hot water on a 12-year-old while they were living in Pascagoula, court records show.

A Jackson County grand jury has indicted Tiffany Therese Brown and Michael Blackburn Jr. on felony charges of child abuse and child neglect.

The boy suffered burns to his body, but the couple did not seek medical care, according to the indictment.

The alleged crimes occurred between Aug. 17, 2016, and April 6, 2017, in Pascagoula.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

The Jackson County District Attorney’s Office said the pair was sharing an apartment in Bay St. Louis at the time of their arrest. The crimes, however, occurred in Pascagoula, authorities say.

Pascagoula police, with assistance from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, made the arrests after serving a search warrant at the apartment.

At the time of the arrests, Hancock County Chief Investigator Glen Grannan described the abuse as severe.

Authorities did not initially release details about the alleged abuse.

Brown and Blackburn were taken to the Harrison County jail, each on a $500,000 bond, but have since been released on reduced bonds.

Pascagoula police headed up the investigation with assistance from the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office, Jackson County Youth Court and Mississippi Department of Human Services.

If convicted of both charges, the two are facing a prison sentence of more than 20 years.