Marshals arrest 3 men in Gulfport who were wanted in Simpson County killing after a party

Four people wanted in connection to a Simpson County killing were arrested in Gulfport this week, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

Reuben Lyrell Mayes, R’Mand Lashard “Smoove” Mayes and Howard Mayes III all were arrested on a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Willie G. Davis Jr. on Nov. 10, Inspector Jeremy Stilwell said in a press release.

The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office has said Davis was walking to a vehicle after what was reported to be a wedding party when he was approached by several people, “severely beaten and then fired upon by one of the men.” He later died at a hospital.

Reuben Lyrell Mayes and his newlywed wife, Amanda Rochelle Warren, were named persons of interest just after the shooting, and they were arrested Nov. 19 by the Marshals’ Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force.

R’Mand Mayes was arrested later that day, and Howard Mayes was taken into custody on Nov. 21.

Warren faces a charge of hindering prosecution or apprehension. WLBT-TV has reported she was a part-time jailer who graduated from the Simpson County Law Enforcement Officers Training Academy on Nov. 5.

All four were taken to the Harrison County jail to be extradited to Simpson County.

The Gulfport Division of the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force includes the U.S. Marshals, Mississippi Department of Corrections, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Biloxi Police Department, Hattiesburg Police Department and U.S. Border Patrol.