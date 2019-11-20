Man stabbed to death, another injured in George County, sheriff says

George County deputies are investigating a stabbing death in the Broome community on Tuesday evening.

Dispatch got a 911 call at around 7:26 p.m. of an altercation in the 200 block of Broome School Road, said Sheriff Keith Havard in news release.

When deputies arrived, they found two men had been stabbed. First responders were performing CPR on a man later identified as 28-year-old Stephen Tyler Dean, who pronounced dead at the scene, the release said.

They also discovered another man who was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Deputies identified Hanson Louis Gomez, 20, as the suspect, and he was arrested “a short distance down the road from the crime scene.”

Gomez is charged with manslaughter and aggravated assault, the release said.

He’s being held at the George County Regional Correctional Facility. His bond was set at $150,000 for manslaughter and $75,000 for aggravated assault.

Anyone with more information on the crime should call the sheriff’s office at 601-947-4811 or anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.