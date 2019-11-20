Over $1 million worth of meth found during I-10 traffic stop in Harrison County, sheriff says

Harrison County deputies found over $1 million worth of methamphetamine in a vehicle during a traffic stop on Interstate 10, the sheriff said in a press release.

Esteban Bernardina-Betancourt, 36, of San Antonio, Texas, was driving on I-10 Monday near mile marker 20 when he was pulled over for following another vehicle too closely, Sheriff Troy Peterson said in the release.

Deputies noticed the back of the Dodge pickup truck was filled with dirt and gravel that was concealing buckets and PVC piping.

After a search, deputies found 140 one-pound packages of meth worth more than $1 million, the release said.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Bernardina-Betancourt was placed into federal custody by the DEA on a charge of conspiracy to distribute meth.

He’s being held at the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Adult Detention Center awaiting an initial appearance before a federal magistrate in the U.S. Circuit Court in Gulfport.