Jury reaches decision on fate of Ocean Springs school bus driver accused of sexual assault

A jury on Wednesday convicted former Ocean Springs school bus driver Sergio Sandoval of sexually assaulting an 8-year-old student on a school bus in 2014.

The jury deliberated for than four hours before convicting the 69-year-old Sandoval on two counts of touching of a child for lustful purposes and one count of sexual battery.

Sandoval denied any wrongdoing, but did not testify in his own defense.

The victim, then a second-grader at Oak Park Elementary, said the bus driver touched her private parts every time she got on the school bus from mid-September to early October.

Sandoval had named her a bus monitor, given her candy, and allowed her to walk around the bus even though policy called for students to remain seated while the bus was moving.

In closing arguments Thursday morning, District Attorney Angel Myers McIlrath and Assistant District Attorney Justin Lovorn urged a jury to use their common sense to convict Sandoval of the crimes.

McIlrath pointed out to the jury that prosecutors, despite what defense attorney Jim Davis has suggested, would not ask jury to convict an innocent person.

“You took an oath to convict if you have evidence that is beyond a reasonable doubt,” McIlrath said. “He told her not to tell. He told an 8-year-old girl to keep it a secret. He conditioned her.”

And the girl, then a second-grader, tried to keep that secret until the alleged crimes escalated in early October when, McIlrath recounted again, that Sandoval licked his fingers, shoved his hand down the girl’s pants and underneath her panties, penetrated her and then licked his fingers again.”

McIlrath and Lovorn pointed out that the victim has been consistent in her accounting of what happened to her from the beginning

“The truth is Sergio Sandoval was a bus driver in Ocean Springs and he abused his authority,” McIlrath said. “He abused the trust those parents placed in him.”

As parents, Lovorn said, you expect your children to be safe when they are sent off to school.

“As soon as those (school) bus doors slammed behind her, ...he (Sandoval) was in control,” Lovorn said.

Defense attorney Jim Davis told the jury to consider there was no videotaped evidence of the actual crimes occurring.

In addition, he pointed out the girl had not been taken to a hospital to be checked out after the alleged crimes.

“This is a case where you have a child pointing a finder at an adult and calling them a sex offender,” Davis said.