Perkinston man leads law enforcement on chase through Jackson County, sheriff says

A Perkinston man is in jail after robbing a woman at her home and leading law enforcement on a chase, the Jackson County sheriff said in a press release.

Rusty Bond, 29, was arrested Monday on charges of home invasion and motor vehicle theft, and more charges are possible.

A woman in Hurley reported a home invasion at about 3 p.m. Monday, Sheriff Mike Ezell said, and she reported a man took money and her car and headed south on Mississippi 63.

Mississippi Highway Patrol initiated a chase, and Jackson County deputies joined as they crossed Wade-Vancleave Road. The pursuit continued to Mississippi 57 and onto Interstate 10 westbound, and the driver bailed out of the car at the Ocean Springs exit near the Ramada Limited motel.

Deputies caught him “after a short chase” and took him to the county jail. Highway Patrol is expected to add more charges against Bond, Ezell said.