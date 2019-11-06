Pass Christian man arrested after $1 million in meth, heroin seized in Coast drug bust

A Pass Christian man and two others are facing federal drug charges after the seizure of over 114 pounds of meth, two pounds of heroin and $30,000 in cash.

The arrest of Aaron Whavers, 49, of Pass Christian, on Monday followed a search of his home that resulted in the seizure of 51 pounds of meth, a .40-caliber pistol and two pounds of heroin.

After that, a search of a tractor trailer at a Long Beach truck stop led to recovery of an additional 63 pounds of meth.

In all, the drugs are valued at over $1 million.

In addition to Whavers, authorities arrested Gerald Jones, 64, of Mobile, Ala., and Sharard Collier, 43, of Inglewood, Calif., in connection with the seizures. Each are being held without bond pending a detention hearing on a federal charge of conspiracy to distribute meth.

If convicted, all three are facing a maximum sentence of life in prison.

The arrests are the result of a joint investigation by the FBI Safe Streets Task Force in Pascagoula, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, Harrison County Coastal Narcotics Enforcement Team, Harrison and Jackson County sheriff’s offices, South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team in Pascagoula and the U.S. Border Patrol.