Gautier man tried to steal 2nd vehicle after crashing first one in George County, cops say

A Gautier man is behind bars after sheriff’s officials say he tried to steal a car after crashing a different stolen car in George County early Saturday morning.

Christopher Eric Diaz, 28, ran from the scene of the wreck at Mississippi 63 and Cooks Corner Road after George County sheriff’s officials were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash about 4 a.m., according to a news release from the sheriff’s department.

Deputies discovered the car Diaz abandoned was stolen from a residence on the 200 block of Churchwell drive in the Agricola community shortly before the wreck, the release said.

Then, deputies received a report of attempted vehicle theft at another residence in the area.

George County authorities released a Be On the Lookout (BOLO) for Davis. Jackson County sheriff’s deputies arrested him and transported him back to George County, according to the release.

Diaz is held at the George County jail on charges of taking away a motor vehicle and attempted taking away of a motor vehicle.

His bond was set $15,000.