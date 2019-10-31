Man wanted in killing of Coast teen dies by suicide after 4-hour police standoff, cops say

The man police say is responsible for the death of a Jackson County teen died of a self-Inflicted gunshot wound after a four-hour standoff with law enforcement in Wisconsin, media in Ohio report.

Cincinnati police said 25-year-old Gary Eubanks was located in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Wednesday through a coordinated effort with the Cincinnati homicide unit, Milwaukee Police Department and Milwaukee ATF.

The Mobile, Alabama, man and 18-year-old Baylee Wall were both suspects in a Daphne, Ala., hotel robbery. Wall was beaten and shot to death less than 24 hours after Daphne police released surveillance video of Wall and Eubanks from the Microtel Inn and Suites, according to WKRG-TV in Mobile.

Wall’s body went unidentified for days after It was found behind a high school’s baseball field. She was later identified after photos of her tattoos were released.

Wall is a native of Moss Point, Daphne police said. She attended high school at East Central in Hurley.

Eubanks was named a person of interest in Wall’s death and was on the run for days until police found him in at a home in Milwaukee, police there said in a press release.

During the standoff, police made several requests for Eubanks to surrender. He was armed with a gun and barricaded himself inside the home, Milwaukee police said.

“After approximately four hours, officers there were outside of the residence heard a single gunshot. After checking and clearing it, they found a single individual inside deceased,” a police spokesperson told Fox 19.

Cincinnati police said in a release that they believe Eubanks was responsible for Wall’s killing.