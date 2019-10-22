D’Iberville man sentenced for downloading child porn on his cell phone

A D’Iberville man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for downloading and possessing child pornography.

Richard Joseph McIntyre, 42, was arrested in May 2017 following an Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigation, Attorney General Jim Hood said in a news release.

The investigation revealed that McIntyre was downloading images and videos of child porn to his cell phone.

Harrison County Circuit Court Judge Roger Clark sentenced him to 40 years in prison, with 10 years to serve and five years on supervised post-release supervision, according to the AG news release.

Along with his sentence, McIntyre has to pay $1,000 to the Crime Victims Fund, $1,000 to the Children’s Trust Fund and must register as a sex offender.

“Thanks to the sentence handed down by Judge Clark putting this defendant behind bars ensuring he pays the consequences for the disgusting criminal acts he committed when he downloaded photos and videos of innocent children engaging in sexually explicit conduct,” said Hood.

“I am also proud of the collaborative efforts by my office and the D’Iberville Police Department, as we all have the same goal of putting these sick-minded predators behind bars, away from our children.”

The case was prosecuted by Special Assistant Attorney General Brandon Ogburn of the AG’s Cybercrime Unit.