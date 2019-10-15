Crime

Bomb threat reported at North Gulfport Middle School, police say

Gulfport police are investigating a bomb threat at North Gulfport Middle School.

Officers were notified about the threat around 12:10 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, according to GPD public information officer James Griffin.

Students were evacuated from the building and officers are currently searching the school.

The nature of the bomb threat is unknown at this time.

The Sun Herald will update this story as information becomes available.

Britneé Davis
Britneé Davis is McClatchy’s South Region Digital Producer. The south region includes the Sun Herald, the Telegraph, and the Ledger-Enquirer.
