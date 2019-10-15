Bomb threat reported at North Gulfport Middle School, police say

SHARE COPY LINK

Gulfport police are investigating a bomb threat at North Gulfport Middle School.

Officers were notified about the threat around 12:10 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, according to GPD public information officer James Griffin.

Students were evacuated from the building and officers are currently searching the school.

The nature of the bomb threat is unknown at this time.

The Sun Herald will update this story as information becomes available.