Crime Moss Point police release raw body-camera video of officer shooting Toussaint Sims October 14, 2019 05:27 PM

Moss Point has released the body camera footage from officer Lancen Shipman who shot and killed 27-year-old Toussaint Diamon Sims on Aug. 8, 2019, as he was running from police. There is no audio until Shipman turns it on after the shooting.