$450,000 bond set for teen arrested after 1 wounded in Long Beach shooting

A 16-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday after a shooting that wounded one person, Long Beach police say.

Officers responded to the a possible robbery and shooting in the 100 block of Quarrels Street about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Long Beach Police Chief Billy Seal said in a press release that the teen was arrested and is accused of shooting one person and shooting at another.

The wounded victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Seal said.

The teen, who is being charged as an adult, was arrested on charges of two counts of aggravated assault and one count of felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

He is held at the Harrison County jail on a $450,000 bond set by Justice Court Judge Melvin Ray.

Typically when minors are charged as adults, their identities and mugshots are released to the public. Seal said the teen’s identity is being withheld at this time but could be released later in the investigation.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and Mississippi Bureau of Investigation are assisting in the investigation.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident should call the Long Beach Police Department at 228-865-1981.