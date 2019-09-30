Meridian man found not guilty in 2 fatal shootings at Gulfport apartments

Gun safety tips you need to know License-to-carry instructor Cassie Shockey, of Shoot Smart indoor shooting range, talks firearm safety rules to ensure safety when handling a gun. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK License-to-carry instructor Cassie Shockey, of Shoot Smart indoor shooting range, talks firearm safety rules to ensure safety when handling a gun.

A Meridian man was found not guilty by a jury Monday in two fatal shootings at a Gulfport apartment complex in 2017.

A Harrison County jury found Torre Mandrell Clark not guilty of two counts of first-degree murder, District Attorney Joel Smith said in a press release.

On March 13, 2017, Fredrick Robinson, 40, and Terry Singleton, 45, both of Biloxi, were shot and killed at The Reserve at Three Rivers apartments on Three Rivers Road.

Smith said none of the witnesses who testified were eyewitnesses to the shooting.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Two co-defendants testified, Smith said, and one said they were dropped off with Clark to “handle some business” that resulted in the shooting. Gulfport detectives said the two were dropped off to conduct a drug deal. Another person testified they saw Clark at the crime scene.

Six days after the shooting, U.S. Marshals found Clark at a hotel in Meridian.

Circuit Court Judge Lisa Dodson presided over the trial.