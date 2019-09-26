Crime
Biloxi man ‘almost completely’ cut off brother’s hand with machete, police say
A 35-year-old Biloxi man who almost cut his brother’s hand off with a machete was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, Biloxi police said.
Jerome Hubert Brown got into a dispute with his brother inside of a home in the 200 block of Iberville Drive, said Maj. Chris De Back.
Brown “used a machete to almost completely sever the victim’s hand,” the press release said.
De Back said the victim is being treated at a local hospital. His condition was not known Thursday.
Brown was taken to the Harrison County jail and is held on a $100,000 bond set by Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain.
