Biloxi man ‘almost completely’ cut off brother’s hand with machete, police say

A 35-year-old Biloxi man who almost cut his brother’s hand off with a machete was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, Biloxi police said.

Jerome Hubert Brown got into a dispute with his brother inside of a home in the 200 block of Iberville Drive, said Maj. Chris De Back.

Brown “used a machete to almost completely sever the victim’s hand,” the press release said.

De Back said the victim is being treated at a local hospital. His condition was not known Thursday.

Brown was taken to the Harrison County jail and is held on a $100,000 bond set by Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain.

