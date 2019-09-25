Woman dies in overnight Gulfport shooting, police say

What is Crime Stoppers? And how can it help you? Crime Stoppers is a non-profit that is helping local law enforcement fight crime. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Crime Stoppers is a non-profit that is helping local law enforcement fight crime.

A woman is dead after an overnight shooting on O’Neal Road in Gulfport.

The incident happened around 1:11 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to a Gulfport Police Department news release.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a decreased woman inside of the home who had been shot. They also discovered a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time, according to the release.

Investigators say the two acquaintances were involved in an altercation. No charges have been filed at this time, as the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959. You can also contact Crimestoppers at www.mscoastcrimestoppers.com or 1-877-787-5898.

