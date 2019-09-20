Teen mom faces murder charge in death of her 3-month-old, Gulfport police say

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) statistics show that more than 700,000 children are referred to child protective agencies as a result of abuse or neglect in the U.S. each year. According to Purva Grover, M.D., a pediatric eme Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) statistics show that more than 700,000 children are referred to child protective agencies as a result of abuse or neglect in the U.S. each year. According to Purva Grover, M.D., a pediatric eme

A 17-year-old teen is charged with second degree murder in the death of her 3-month-old baby, Gulfport police say.

The baby was taken to a local hospital because the child had reportedly stopped breathing, according to a Gulfport Police Department news release.

The child was later taken to New Orleans hospital and died as a result of unidentified injuries.

Investigators determined that Yakira Caffrey, the child’s mother, was responsible for the injuries that led to the child’s death, according to the release.

She was arrested and taken to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center. Caffrey’s bond was set at $1 million by Harrison County Justice Court Judge Brandon Ladner.

The incident was investigated by the Gulfport Police Department Criminal Investigation Unit, Aubrey Hepburn Care Center Forensics Team and Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office.

The Sun Herald will update this story if more information is available.