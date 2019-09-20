Crime
Teen mom faces murder charge in death of her 3-month-old, Gulfport police say
A 17-year-old teen is charged with second degree murder in the death of her 3-month-old baby, Gulfport police say.
The baby was taken to a local hospital because the child had reportedly stopped breathing, according to a Gulfport Police Department news release.
The child was later taken to New Orleans hospital and died as a result of unidentified injuries.
Investigators determined that Yakira Caffrey, the child’s mother, was responsible for the injuries that led to the child’s death, according to the release.
She was arrested and taken to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center. Caffrey’s bond was set at $1 million by Harrison County Justice Court Judge Brandon Ladner.
The incident was investigated by the Gulfport Police Department Criminal Investigation Unit, Aubrey Hepburn Care Center Forensics Team and Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office.
