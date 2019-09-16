7 teens arrested in 2 shootings on the same night in Ocean Springs, St. Andrews

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Seven teens were arrested in Jackson County after two shootings on the night of Sept. 8, the sheriff’s department said.

Jy’Terrian Agee, 18, Jakob Segan, 19, Daniel Bolton, 14, and Justin McNair, 15, were arrested after deputies say they fired gunshots into a home in the St. Andrews community, according to a Jackson County Sheriffs Department news release.

They’re charged with shooting into a dwelling house in both the city and Jackson County.

Bolton and McNair are being charged as adults.

On the same night, Seth Mears, 18, Braden Pavlik, 17, and Dvonte McDonald, 16, were arrested by the Ocean Springs Police Department, according to the release. They’re charged with drive-by shooting, and McDonald is being charged as an adult.

Officers believe the two shootings are connected.

More arrests could be made as the investigation continues.