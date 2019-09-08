Crime
Off-duty Hancock sheriff’s deputy arrested after domestic disturbance, official says
Sun Herald Breaking News
An off-duty Hancock County sheriff’s deputy was arrested after a domestic incident at his Kiln home, Chief Deputy Jeremy Skinner said.
Deputies were dispatched to the home on Road 228 in response to a domestic disturbance call.
The off-duty deputy, who was assigned to the Diamondhead division, was arrested and charged with simple assault domestic after deputies talked with the victim and a witness who was at the home at the time of the dispute, Skinner said.
Skinner said a “warning shot” was fired in the air by the suspect during the dispute.
The off-duty deputy was taken to the Hancock County jail and was released on bond Sunday. He remain on administrative leave during the investigation, Skinner said.
The identity of the off-duty deputy will not be released while he is on administrative leave due to a sheriff’s department policy, Skinner said.
Comments