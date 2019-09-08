Off-duty Hancock sheriff’s deputy arrested after domestic disturbance, official says

Sun Herald Breaking News Sun Herald has been breaking news stories in Coastal Mississippi since 1884, first with newspaper and now with video and sunherald.com. We cover the lower six counties of Harrison, Hancock, Jackson, George, Stone and Pearl River counties. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sun Herald has been breaking news stories in Coastal Mississippi since 1884, first with newspaper and now with video and sunherald.com. We cover the lower six counties of Harrison, Hancock, Jackson, George, Stone and Pearl River counties.

An off-duty Hancock County sheriff’s deputy was arrested after a domestic incident at his Kiln home, Chief Deputy Jeremy Skinner said.

Deputies were dispatched to the home on Road 228 in response to a domestic disturbance call.

The off-duty deputy, who was assigned to the Diamondhead division, was arrested and charged with simple assault domestic after deputies talked with the victim and a witness who was at the home at the time of the dispute, Skinner said.

Skinner said a “warning shot” was fired in the air by the suspect during the dispute.

The off-duty deputy was taken to the Hancock County jail and was released on bond Sunday. He remain on administrative leave during the investigation, Skinner said.

The identity of the off-duty deputy will not be released while he is on administrative leave due to a sheriff’s department policy, Skinner said.