Georgia man hit 2 vehicles and ran into Edgewater Mall during chase, police say

Biloxi officers investigating a panhandling complaint ended up chasing a man through the parking lot and into Edgewater Mall, police say.

Milki Mussa Ibraham, 31 of Georgia, hit both a police vehicle and a vehicle in the mall parking lot while fleeing, police Major Chris DeBack said in a press release.

Ibraham was arrested on a felony eluding charge on Saturday.

Officers got a complaint of panhandling, or a person asking for money, in the 100 block of Eisenhower Drive, DeBack said.

After they arrived, Ibraham jumped into his vehicle and hit a police vehicle as he drove away, De Back said. He drove through the mall parking lot “at a high rate of speed” and also hit another vehicle.

He stopped and ran into the mall, where he was captured Biloxi officers.

No one was injured, De Back said.

Ibraham was taken to the Harrison County jail where he’s held on a $50,000 bond set by Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain.