14-year-old arrested after social media threat to ‘shoot up the school,’ Coast sheriff says

A high school student was arrested Saturday after making a threat to “shoot up the school Monday,” Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said in a press release.

A 14-year-old boy at St. Martin High School allegedly made the threats on social media Friday night.

Investigators identified the student and arrested him Saturday on a charge of making terrorist threats on social media.

He is being held at the Jackson County Youth Detention Center, Ezell said.