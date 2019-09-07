Crime
14-year-old arrested after social media threat to ‘shoot up the school,’ Coast sheriff says
A high school student was arrested Saturday after making a threat to “shoot up the school Monday,” Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said in a press release.
A 14-year-old boy at St. Martin High School allegedly made the threats on social media Friday night.
Investigators identified the student and arrested him Saturday on a charge of making terrorist threats on social media.
He is being held at the Jackson County Youth Detention Center, Ezell said.
