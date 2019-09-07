D’Iberville police officer hit by vehicle while trying to help a stranded driver, chief says

Are you a safe driver? Here are three tips on how to avoid a traffic accident Driving is second nature to many of us, but dangers still exist on the roadways. Kyle McNew of the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service provides three simple tips for driving safely and avoiding traffic accidents. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Driving is second nature to many of us, but dangers still exist on the roadways. Kyle McNew of the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service provides three simple tips for driving safely and avoiding traffic accidents.

A D’Iberville police officer was hit by a vehicle and the driver was arrested on a DUI charge, Chief Wayne Payne said in a press release.

The officer had stopped to help a stranded driver at about 3:36 a.m. Saturday on the side of Lamey Bridge Road near Highland Avenue.

Payne said the officer was near the front of the vehicle when a vehicle driving south on Lamey Bridge hit the officer.

The officer was taken to Merit Health hospital for observation and is in stable condition, Payne said.

The driver, who has not been identified, was arrested by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department on a driving under the influence charge.