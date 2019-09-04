Two men were killed in an east Raleigh shooting, police say

Two dead in officer-involved shooting in Raleigh Raleigh police report two people are reported dead in a office-involved shooting in Southeast Raleigh Wednesday Sept. 4, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Raleigh police report two people are reported dead in a office-involved shooting in Southeast Raleigh Wednesday Sept. 4, 2019.

Raleigh police are investigating a fatal shooting in east Raleigh on Wednesday afternoon as a homicide, according to a press release.

Vincente Arocho, 28, and Jaquan Tyrone Dumas, 31, were shot in the 2700 block of Community Drive, according to the release.

Arocho was declared dead at the scene. Dumas was taken to WakeMed, where he died as a result of his injuries, authorities said.

A follow-up investigation is underway, according to the police.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

There were 17 homicide victims in Raleigh last year. As of Wednesday, there have been 20 homicide victims this year, including Arocho and Dumas.