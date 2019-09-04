Ex-Ocean Springs bus driver accused of sexually abusing 8-year-old student gets hearing delay

Do you know if a sex offender lives near you? State, federal and local law enforcement agencies have online tools to help you track sex offenders. You can look for a particular person, or register to be notified if any convicted sex offender moves near you. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK State, federal and local law enforcement agencies have online tools to help you track sex offenders. You can look for a particular person, or register to be notified if any convicted sex offender moves near you.

A court hearing set Wednesday to determine whether former Ocean Springs school bus driver Sergio Sandoval is competent to stand trial for allegedly sexually abusing a 8-year-old student was postponed.

The new hearing is set for Oct. 2.

Sandoval’s attorney, Jim Davis, said he asked for the continuance because he did not receive certain reports until Wednesday, when the hearing was set to begin.

Sandoval, 69, first went to trial on charges of sexual battery and molestation in February 2017. However, Judge Kathy King Jackson declared a mistrial after Sandoval’s attorney said he fainted during a break and had to go to Singing River Hospital for treatment.

Hospital staff told the judge that Sandoval’s illness at the time was stress-related. The judge ended the trial and ordered a psychiatric exam to determine his competency.

Sandoval was a longtime bus driver for Ocean Springs schools when he was arrested on allegations that he sexually abused an Oak Park Elementary student while she rode his bus in September and October 2014.

He called the girl by terms of endearment, named her a bus monitor, and had her stand up front near him as he drove, according to testimony and surveillance footage released during his first trial.

Among those subpoenaed to testify Wednesday are a psychologist and doctor who perform forensic evaluations to determine whether an alleged offender is mentally competent to stand trial.

In addition, the defense subpoenaed Jackson County jail detainee Cory William Skalla, 42, to provide testimony. Skalla is in jail on 14 felony charges for sex crimes involving a 15-year-old boy and the dissemination of sexually-oriented material.