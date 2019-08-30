10 teens injured in shooting at Mobile high school football game, reports say

What to do in an active shooter situation A video by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security shows what to do if you're confronted with an active shooter situation. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A video by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security shows what to do if you're confronted with an active shooter situation.

Six teens were shot and four more injured after gunfire erupted after a high school football game at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in downtown Mobile, local media report.

Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste told Al.com the 10 injured were between 15 and 18 years old and one of them had a seizure.

Five of the teens were in critical condition, WKRG reports, but had non-life threatening injuries.

The game was between LeFlore High School and William High School, WPMI-TV reported, and most of the injured were on the LeFlore side.

The shooting happened after the game ended, witnesses told WKRG, but a fight had broken out in the stands minutes before the game ended.

Rena Phillips with the Mobile County Public Schools System released a statement on the shooting, WPMI said.

“It is sad that something like this happened at a high school football game, where our athletes were having a good game on the field,” Phillips said. “We do not know all of the details as this is a Mobile Police investigation, so we will have to refer all further questions to the MPD.”