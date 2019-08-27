Greene County man made 10-year-old put on lipstick, pose for explicit photos. He’s 71.

Do you know if a sex offender lives near you? State, federal and local law enforcement agencies have online tools to help you track sex offenders. You can look for a particular person, or register to be notified if any convicted sex offender moves near you. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK State, federal and local law enforcement agencies have online tools to help you track sex offenders. You can look for a particular person, or register to be notified if any convicted sex offender moves near you.

A 71-year-old Greene County man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison on eight counts of child exploitation.

Homer Creel pleaded guilty to instructing a 10-year-old girl to put on lipstick and pose in “sexually explicit positions” while he photographed her, according to a news release from District Attorney Angel Myers-McIlrath.

The crimes occurred during the victim’s birthday weekend.

In addition to the prison sentence, Creel was ordered to pay a fine of $50,000 per count, or $400,000 total. Creel must also pay $1000 to the Mississippi Children’s Trust Fund and all court costs.

He was also ordered not to have any contact with the victim and he’s required to register as a sex offender.

Creel is currently serving a sentence in Perry County for two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the release. His sentences will run consecutively.

“I am glad the judge recognized the danger this defendant poses to the children in our community and imposed a sentence that will prevent him from ever hurting another child,” Myers-McIlrath said. “The child victim in this case showed enormous courage and bravery by disclosing the abuse. Because of this victim’s strength, we were able to hold her offender accountable and protect other children.”

Myers-McIlrath and assistant district attorneys George Huffman and Carolyn Lewis prosecuted the case.