27 MacBooks stolen from D’Iberville Best Buy part of $2 million theft ring, cops say

Four men were arrested Wednesday are accused stealing 27 Apple MacBook computers from Best Buy in D’Iberville, according to multiple media reports.

Hammond police told WVUE-TV in New Orleans that Houston men Pierre Jordan, 33, Boris Johnson, 33, Payton Stevens, 28, and Jovan Washington, 27, have stolen more than $2 million worth of merchandise from Best Buy stores between Florida and Texas.

The computers stolen from the D’Iberville location are worth more than $30,000.

The Mobile Police Department asked Hammond police officers to be on the lookout Tuesday for five men who stole from a Mobile Best Buy and were headed west in a red Ford truck and a silver Toyota Camry, according to WWL-TV in New Orleans.

“Sure enough, within an hour, hour and a half, they come on riding through and our guy saw them and we were able to get them in custody,” said Chief Edwin Bergeron of the Hammond Police Department.

Officers pulled both vehicles over and executed search warrants. That’s when police discovered the stolen MacBooks.

Hammond police said they were familiar with the men, as they had previously stolen computers from a Hammond Best Buy in addition to the D’Iberville and Mobile stores, WWL-TV reports.

Officers are still looking for a fifth suspect. If you have any information, contact Hammond police Detective Corey Morse at 985-277-5758.