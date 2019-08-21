Kindergartner brought bags of crack cocaine to school, Slidell police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Two adults have been arrested after police say they sent a 5-year-old kindergartner to school with a “large amount” of crack cocaine.

The child’s teacher saw the student holding a bag of white powder on Tuesday and reported it to the school resource officer, according to a Slidell Police Department Facebook post.

The SRO discovered that the student was carrying three bags of crack cocaine.

After an investigation revealed that the student had no knowledge about the drug, officers obtained a search warrant to visit the child’s home, according to Slidell police.

Narcotics detectives found Angelica Stanley, 23, and Ellis Cousin, 51, inside of the home. After a search, detectives discovered additional narcotics and determined that the cocaine was being stored in the child’s clothing, according to police.

Stanley and Cousin were arrested and charged with possession of a schedule II narcotic with the Intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and cruelty to a juvenile.

Police say the proper steps were taken to ensure the future well-being of the child. It’s unclear if Cousin and Stanley are the child’s parents.