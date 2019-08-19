Crime
Mom shot at daughter’s boyfriend while both were driving in Hurley, sheriff says
A mother and daughter face charges after the daughter’s boyfriend was hospitalized with gunshot wounds, the Jackson County sheriff says.
Rachael Dungan, 38, and Lillian Shoemaker, 20, each face aggravated assault charges and are being held in the Mobile Metro jail awaiting extradition back to Mississippi.
Sheriff Mike Ezell said in a press release that deputies responded Saturday afternoon to a home on Mississippi 63 where they found a man with multiple, non-life threatening gunshot wounds.
The man told deputies he was at home with his girlfriend when her mother came over. Dungan and Shoemaker left in a vehicle and the boyfriend followed them in his car until Dungan, who was driving, began shooting at him.
The boyfriend went back to his home and a relative called for help, Ezell said.
