Shots fired during Waffle House robbery on the Coast, police say

A man who robbed a Waffle House in Moss Point fired shots while inside, police say.

Moss Point police were notified of a robbery at the Waffle House on Tanner Lane at 4:37 a.m. Thursday, Chief Brandon Ashley said in a press release.

Witnesses said someone walked into the restaurant with a gun and demanded money from two employees. He fired his gun twice inside the store, but Ashley said the shots did not hit anyone.

The robber drove off in a small four-door car, and nearby officers spotted the vehicle with the same description near the intersection of Elder Ferry Road and Tanner Lane.

A nearby officer stopped the car on Mississippi 613 and found four males inside, along with a handgun and evidence linking them to the robbery, Ashley said.

Investigators found additional evidence that was thrown out on Elder Ferry Road.

A vehicle reported stolen in Pascagoula also was discovered nearby in the middle of the road. Investigators believe the group left the stolen vehicle and got into another vehicle to flee the area before they were stopped.

Antwone Coleman Booker, 18 of Moss Point, faces charges of armed robbery, possession of a stolen firearm, shooting inside a dwelling and receiving stolen property.

Joseph O’Neal Walker, 18, and Bradley Eugene Jacob, 28, both of Escatawpa, each face a charge of accessory after the fact to armed robbery.

A minor, 16-year-old Laseabron Canareious Haynes of Escatawpa is being charged as an adult for armed robbery and receiving stolen property.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Moss Point police at 228-475-1711.