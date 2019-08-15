Lucedale man beat 2 people, forced them to strip naked. Now he’s going to prison in 2 crimes.

What is Crime Stoppers? And how can it help you? Crime Stoppers is a non-profit that is helping local law enforcement fight crime. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Crime Stoppers is a non-profit that is helping local law enforcement fight crime.

Andrew Rayvonne Williams kicked and punched his girlfriend until she lost consciousness at her Lucedale home in August.

Nearly three years earlier, on Oct. 21, 2015, in the St. Martin community, the 31-year-old Lucedale man got mad after he and his roommate argued because Williams couldn’t his portion of the rent.

Williams ended up forcing his roommate, and a woman who was there, to strip naked before he repeatedly beat them until he dragged them into a bathroom, where he bound them with duct tape and gagged them.

Williams stole his roommate’s car key and eventually took off. The two victims managed to escape and run to a neighbor’s home for help.

Two grand juries indicted Williams in both case. His charges included one count of aggravated domestic violence and two counts of kidnapping in both crimes.

Williams was eligible for indictments as a habitual offender, which means stiffer sentences, because he had two previous felony drug convictions in George County, according to District Attorney Angel Myers-McIlrath.

On Aug. 9, Williams’ freedom was taken away when he was sentenced to a total of 50 years in prison, with 35 years to serve on all the charges. In addition, the judges in George and Jackson counties fined Williams $2,000 and ordered him to pay $100 to the Crime Victim’s Compensation Fund.

Judges Kathy King Jackson and Robert Krebs sentenced Williams in the the two cases.

Assistant District Attorneys Michael Dykes and Carolyn Lewis prosecuted the cases.

“This defendant has demonstrated a complete disregard for the laws of this state and the value of human life,” Myers-McIlrath said Friday. “I know our community is safer now that he has been held accountable.”

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office investigated the St. Martin case, while the Lucedale Police Department handled the domestic violence case in George County.