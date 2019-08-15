Crime
19-year-old Gulfport man sentenced to prison for viewing child pornography
Federal program targets online child predators
A Gulfport teen has been sentenced to 70 months in federal prison, followed by a lifetime of supervised release, for viewing child pornography.
FBI agents received a tip in February regarding a Gulfport IP address used to access a child pornography website, according to a Department of Justice news release.
On Feb. 8, agents visited the home connected to the IP address. Officials say Michael Alex Miller, 19, opened the door.
Miller admitted to looking at child pornography on his cell phone, and viewing or accessing multiple images of child porn, according to the release.
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children confirmed that the images included known minors.
Miller was indicted on Feb. 20, and plead guilty on April 25.
Along with the sentence, District Judge Sul Ozerden has ordered Miller to pay $5,000 under the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act of 2015 and $3,000 under the Amy, Vicky, and Andy Child Pornography Victim Assistance Act of 2018, in addition to $18,000 in restitution.
