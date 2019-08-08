16-year-old faces ‘terroristic threat’ charge after social media post about Coast high school

What happens during a school lockdown? A school lockdown is a precautionary measure issued in response to a direct or nearby threat. It requires staff and students to respond quickly and comply with rules. Here’s how it often works. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A school lockdown is a precautionary measure issued in response to a direct or nearby threat. It requires staff and students to respond quickly and comply with rules. Here’s how it often works.

A 16-year-old has been arrested after posting a picture of guns along with a threat to West Harrison High school on social media, the Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson said in a press release.

The teen was arrested on a charge of making terrorist threats and was taken to the Juvenile Detention Facility.

A school resource officer on duty at the high school received information on the post and notified the sheriff’s office and the school.

Investigators went to the teen’s home and arrested them without incident. The guns in the post along with other evidence was seized.

According to the sheriff’s office, the teen was a student at the high school in 2018 but was not registered for the 2019 school year.

The teen will be held without bond at the center pending his appearance before a family court judge.