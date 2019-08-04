Witnesses saw man flee after shooting 1 to death at Gulfport apartments, chief says

Sun Herald Breaking News Sun Herald has been breaking news stories in Coastal Mississippi since 1884, first with newspaper and now with video and sunherald.com. We cover the lower six counties of Harrison, Hancock, Jackson, George, Stone and Pearl River counties. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sun Herald has been breaking news stories in Coastal Mississippi since 1884, first with newspaper and now with video and sunherald.com. We cover the lower six counties of Harrison, Hancock, Jackson, George, Stone and Pearl River counties.

Gulfport police are looking for a man who shot another man to death in a courtyard at Gulfport apartment complex, a police official said.

Gulfport Police Chief Leonard Papania told WLOX-TV that officers arrived to Emerald Pines Apartments shortly after receiving a call of shooting at 10:53 a.m. Sunday.

Police found one deceased male in the west courtyard at the complex at 3318 39th Avenue, Papania said.

Papania told a WLOX reporter that witnesses saw the suspect flee on foot after the shooting. The suspect is described as man in his early 30s wearing a red shirt and blue jeans. He is about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“Officers are actively looking for him,” Papania said.

WLOX reporter Joyce Philippe said on Twitter that people near the crime scene were seen crying after the shooting.

The victim has not yet been identified.