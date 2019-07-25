Wiggins man confessed to decapitating his mother on camera. Will the case go to trial?

‘I done it,’ says man accused of decapitating mom as he walks into Stone County court Terrelle Johnson says "I plead guilty; I done it," as he is escorted to Stone County MS Justice Court for his preliminary hearing on a first-degree murder charge in the decapitation death of his mother, Sherry Johnson. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Terrelle Johnson says "I plead guilty; I done it," as he is escorted to Stone County MS Justice Court for his preliminary hearing on a first-degree murder charge in the decapitation death of his mother, Sherry Johnson.

“I plead guilty. I done it.”

That’s what Terrelle Johnson, then 29, told the Sun Herald and other media last year when he was led into Stone County Justice Court for an initial appearance in the gruesome killing of his mother.

Sherry Johnson, 51, a school guidance counselor, was found dead in the backyard of her Wiggins home in June 2018. She had been decapitated and officials had to use her torso to identify her.

Stone County Sheriff’s Capt. Ray Boggs testified last year that Johnson said he decapitated his mother with a butter knife, using his hands and teeth to remove her head.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

It’s been more than one year since Johnson’s initial court appearance, and he is still held at the Stone County jail. A grand jury indicted him on a first-degree murder charge in January.

Johnson was scheduled to have an arraignment hearing this week, but now the state has ordered a psychological evaluation to see if Johnson is fit to stand trial, said Jim Davis, Johnson’s attorney.

An independent psychological evaluation has already been completed, Davis said.

“We have already forwarded all the information to have to them (prosecutors),” Davis said.

A status hearing on the psychological evaluation is set for Sept. 9. Davis said the hearing could get continued if the state has not performed the evaluation by then.

SHARE COPY LINK Stone County sheriff's investigator Capt. Ray Boggs talks about finding the body of Sherry Johnson, 51, at her home in Wiggins. Johnson's son, Terrelle, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Davis said Johnson has a history of mental illness and has been treated at impatient facilities “numerous times.”

“Do you think a reasonable person would grant television interviews and start telling reporters ... giving comments that are definitely not in their best interest?” Davis told the Sun Herald Wednesday.

If Johnson is declared unfit for trial, Davis said he will be transferred to the state hospital at Whitfield. A report will be given to the court every 60 days to determine if there’s a probability that he’ll be fit to stand trial.

Davis said Johnson is not with the general population at the jail.

“All the guards tell me he’s doing just fine, but I question that a little bit because he’s still in solitary confinement and they don’t want him around any other inmates,” he said.

A lawsuit filed in March alleges that Johnson bit off another inmate’s nose and lips when he was in the Stone County jail on an unrelated charge.