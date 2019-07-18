She noticed her account balance was off. Her friend stole $116,000, Coast police say.

A crime both small and big businesses are victims of: embezzlement Ever wonder what embezzlement is? This white collar crime is hurting businesses all over. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Ever wonder what embezzlement is? This white collar crime is hurting businesses all over.

A Bay St. Louis woman stole $116,430 from a longtime friend in Long Beach, Long Beach police Chief Billy Seal says.

Rose-Jen Cox Pierce, 66, has been arrested on a felony charge of false pretense. She was released from the Harrison County jail on a $10,000 bond.

The victim signed a statement saying the money was taken from her checking account.

Detective Brad Gross investigated the case, Seal said.

Seal said the victim and Pierce have been friends for more than 20 years and that Pierce had access to all the victim’s financial information. Seal said the theft started in 2017.

The theft went undetected until the victim noticed recently that her account balance was “off,” Seal said.