2 arrested in string of armed robberies across Mississippi, Alabama Gulf Coast

Two people have been arrested after a string of armed robberies in four Gulf Coast cities.

Gulfport police say one of the incidents happened around 2:35 p.m. July 3 at the Up In Smoke store at 2905 25th Ave, Suite B.

Kelly Wayne Akins, 39, entered the store and demanded money while holding a gun, according to a Gulfport Police Department news release.

The Houston, Texas, man then left the store on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

During the investigation, police discovered that Akins had committed robberies in D’Iberville, Lucedale and Mobile, Alabama, in addition to Gulfport.

Law enforcement agencies from the four areas worked together to look for a vehicle spotted in the area during the robberies.

On July 8, the Lucedale Police Department found the vehicle and identified the driver as 32-year-old Katrina Johnson of Grand Bay.

Johnson was arrested and taken to the George County jail. She’s charged with accessory to robbery in the Lucedale incident, according to the news release.

Akins was arrested by the Mobile County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of armed robbery. He’s being held at the Mobile Metro Jail.