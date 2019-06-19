K-9 deputy stabbed, 4 arrested after Hancock traffic stop goes awry, authorities say

These (not so) smooth criminals should stick to their day jobs Sometimes the “perfect crime” doesn't quite play out as intended. Here are some criminals who could use some practice. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sometimes the “perfect crime” doesn't quite play out as intended. Here are some criminals who could use some practice.

Hancock County K-9 officer Loco is recovering from a stab wound to the abdomen and a Carriere man is facing a long list of charges after an attempted traffic stop went awry, the Hancock County Sheriff’s office says.

Jeremy Wayne Mitchell, 30, is in the Hancock County jail, awaiting an initial appearance on charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, possession of a controlled substance, tampering with evidence, felony eluding and multiple traffic violations.

Three passengers also have been charged with crimes.

A news release from the sheriff’s office says a deputy attempted Tuesday afternoon to pull over Mitchell on Mississippi 603 near Interstate 10, but he refused to stop.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Instead, the news release says, Mitchell pulled onto I-10 and, a short distance later, stopped in the emergency lane, jumped out and ran. Deputies found what they believe to be a felony quantity of methamphetamine in the vehicle, the news release says, plus drug paraphernalia.

A K-9 unit tracked Mitchell into a wooded, swampy area, the news release says. Loco the K-9 brought deputies within sight of Mitchell, who continued to run even after deputies demanded he surrender and said they planned to release the dog.

“When the canine officer released his K-9 partner to apprehend the suspect, he lost sight of both the suspect and his K-9 due to terrain and low visibility conditions,” the news release says. “The K-9 officer began calling out commands for the dog to return, but the dog never returned.

Deputies set up a perimeter to search for Mitchell and dog. A resident familiar with hunting club roads in the area found Loco at 4:30 p.m., more than two hours after the original chase started. Another two hours later, deputies captured Mitchell as he attempted to run across I-10.

Occupant of the vehicle were also arrested and face one charge each of possession of a controlled substance. Their names are Brittany Dawn Adams, Joseph Ingram Jr. and Gina Amily Mitchell. Their relation to the suspect, if any, was not detailed in the news release.

The deputy who issued the news release, Jeremy Skinner, could not be immediately reached for details.